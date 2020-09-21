Veterans flu shots
VALDOSTA, Ga. — The Valdosta VA Clinic will host outside walk-up flu vaccinations 1-3 p.m., Monday-Friday, starting Sept. 28. No appointment is required.
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is sponsoring no-cost flu vaccinations at each of its locations. For more information, visit https://www.northflorida.va.gov/NORTHFLORIDA/services/Season_Flu.asp.
Veterans may also choose from more than 60,000 community locations to get a no cost flu vaccine. Visit https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/flushot.asp to find a current in-network location near you. Thousands of new sites available this year. Veterans must present your government-issued ID to receive a no-cost flu shot at an in-network location.
Line dancing
NASHVILLE, Ga. — A new beginner line dance class starts Oct. 10 at the Nashville VFW, 801 Tifton Highway 125. Lessons will be free with VFW admission on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month from 7 to 7:45 p.m.
Sign up at the front desk or call (229) 686-2222 to enroll. Come at 6:45 p.m. the first time to register.
Instructor Caroline Talbot has been teaching line dancing in the area for 12 years, and line dancing herself for 20 years. A variety of music is used --- current hits, country, oldies, pop, classic rock & Latin music.
For more information, call (229) 455-2267.
