Chamber awards
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its 112th annual meeting Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Mulkey-Ndawula Event Center at Southwest Georgia Community Action Council, 912 First Ave. S.E. in Moultrie.
Cocktails and a silent auction begin at 6:15 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m.
Individual tickets are $50 and a table of eight for $500. Tickets are available through Wednesday, Sept. 28. Call the chamber at (229) 985-2131 for more information.
Baking Memories
Quality Employment Services will sponsor a Baking Memories Treat Sale starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Shell station, 401 Veterans Parkway N. Every baked treat sold raises money to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. Treats will include red velvet cake, pecan pies, divinity, chocolate chip cookies, pound cake and more. Whole cakes and slices will be available. All proceeds will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Yard sale
The annual 100-Mile Peanut Pickin’ Yard Sale will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, from Unadilla to Quitman. Colquitt County sites will be set up at the City of Moultrie Utilities Building on First Avenue Southeast and in Berlin along Highway 133, as well as private yard sales elsewhere on the route.
