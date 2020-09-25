Georgia Pines
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Pines Community Service Board for area mental health, developmental disabilities and addictive diseases services has scheduled meeting to be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at the Georgia Pines Administrative Offices Conference Room located at 1102 Smith Avenue, Thomasville, Georgia. This meeting is open to the public. Due to COVID-19, a Zoom link is available upon request. You may contact Jill Baggett at the Administrative Office at (229) 225-4335 for additional information.
