Updated: September 5, 2023 @ 12:08 pm
Called meeting
The Colquitt County Board of Education will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the BOE Boardroom, 1800 Park Ave., and go immediately into executive session.
Agenda items are personnel, litigation, safety, and property matters.
