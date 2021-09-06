NAMI Nights
Kristi Godwin, assistant director of women’s programs at Turning Point Hospital, will talk about trauma during NAMI Night Sept. 13. The monthly meeting of the Moultrie chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will be held at the First United Methodist Church fellowship hall on Second Street at Fifth Avenue Southeast. Refreshments begin at 5:30 p.m., the presentation at 5:45 and support groups at 6:30.
First responders
First United Methodist Church of Moultrie will hold its annual thank-you meal for “Those Who Protect Us” Thursday, Sept. 16. Lunch will be available 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMTs at the church fellowship hall, corner of Second Street and Fifth Avenue Southeast.
Due to COVID-19, the church will not provide dine-in meals or a dinner service this year. If you’d like to pick up multiple meals, please call the church office in advance at (229) 985-2139.
The menu will include barbecue, baked beans, cole slaw, Texas toast and cinnamon rolls.
Church anniversary
Grant Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church,318 W. Central Ave., will hold its 152nd church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sept. 19.
The Rev. Michael L. Perry is senior pastor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.