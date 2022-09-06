Downtown Development Authority
The Downtown Development Authority will meet at noon Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Moultrie Welcome Center.
Georgia Pines
The Georgia Pines Community Service Board for area mental health, developmental disabilities and addictive diseases services has scheduled a meeting to be held on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 12:30 p.m. at the Georgia Pines Administrative Offices Conference Room located at 1102 Smith Ave., Thomasville. This meeting is open to the public. Masks are optional in all Georgia Pines CSB facilities. You may contact Jill Baggett at the Administrative Office at (229) 225-4335 for additional information.
Conservation District
The Middle South Georgia Conservation District will hold its quarterly meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Tifton USDA Service Center, 1468 Carpenter Road S.
