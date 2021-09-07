Food pantry
Outreach Family Worship Center will distribute food 9-11 a.m. every Friday except the first Friday of each month at 401 Second Ave. N.W.
Contacts are Pastor Daniel Ward and Bishop Johnny Ward.
Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: September 7, 2021 @ 9:08 pm
MOULTRIE [mdash]Douglas Jordan, 75, of Moultrie, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at his home. The family will receive friends from 2-3:00 PM Friday, September 10, 2021 at Cobb Funeral Chapel. Interment will be in Cobb-Suncrest Memorial Gardens. Born October 29, 1945, in Colquitt County…
Betty Jean Norman DuPree, 79, of Moultrie, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Dixie Waters Cox, 73, passed away on September 3, 2021, at PruittHealth - Moultrie. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Paul Richard Harris,52, of Moultrie, passed away, Thursday, September 2, 2021, at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Dominic Do Da Minh, 68, of Saint-Jean Baptease passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
