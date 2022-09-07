NAMI Night
NAMI Moultrie — the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness — will hold its monthly meeting, NAMI Night, on Monday, Sept. 12, in the fellowship hall of First Methodist Church.
The event begins with refreshments at 5:30 p.m., a program at 5:45 and support groups at 6:30.
The speakers will be the Moultrie Police Department’s co-responder team, Julio Ginel, LPC, of Georgia Pines and Sgt. Justin Lindsay of the MPD. They were the program at the August meeting as well, but have been rescheduled after storms reduced that night’s attendance.
