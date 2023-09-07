Called meeting
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will hold a called meeting at 3:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the MCCPRA Administrative Office, 1020 Fourth St. S.W., to discuss salary.
Updated: September 7, 2023 @ 8:31 pm
