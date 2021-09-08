Called meeting
The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners has canceled a called meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 21, and rescheduled it for 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, in Room 201 of the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex.
The meeting will include the adoption of millage rates, the mid-month review and any other county business deemed necessary.
CAP Kick-Off
The Lambda Xi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will kick off its College Admissions Process — CAP — from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 11, via Zoom.
CAP is an outreach program of Alpha Kappa Alpha to motivate and assist high school juniors and seniors through the college entry process. It’s a hands-on approach designed to facilitate college admission — from researching institutions and submitting applications through the completion of the enrollment process.
For more information, contact the ladies of the Lambda Xi Omega chapter at lambdaxiomega_aka@outlook.com or click here to visit them on Facebook.
