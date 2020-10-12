Rec Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Tommy Meredith Gym, 1100 Fifth St. S.W. This will be the group’s regularly scheduled meeting.
Moultrie: Michael Chad Burley, 36, of Moultrie passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 from complications of Fabry Disease. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Michael was born July 25, 1984 in Cordele the son of Joyce Scott Burley and Larry Burley of Moultrie. He loved techno…
MOULTRIE [mdash]Jessie Mae Lowe, 83 departed this life Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Chapel services will be held at 1:00 PM, Sunday, October 10, 2020, at Luke Strong And Son Mortuary, Ltd with limited attendance. Please sign the registry at www.strongandson.…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.