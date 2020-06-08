WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Calisha Shatara Allen of Moultrie recently graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine as a Doctor of Medicine with a specialty in pediatrics.
Allen will complete her residency in pediatrics at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C.
She received her bachelor’s degree in biology in May 2013 from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a minor in Spanish.
She is the daughter of Bobby and Yolanda Allen; the granddaughter of the late Josephine Boatwright and Daisy Crawford Simpson; and the great-granddaughter of the late Rev. John and Almeter Boatwright.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.