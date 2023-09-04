Did you know 15% of Colquitt County residents are the ages of 65 and older? Out of that population 17% are living in poverty, which is 1.5 times more than the rate for the state of Georgia at 13.9%. According to The National Institute on Aging, “Research on music, theater, dance, creative writing, and other participatory arts shows promise for improving older adults’ quality of life and well-being, from better cognitive function, memory, and self-esteem to reduced stress and increased social interaction.” United Way of Colquitt County understands the importance of taking care of our senior citizens, which is why we support four programs annually that offer socialization and meals to some of our most vulnerable citizens.
United Way of Colquitt County is proud to support our local Arts Center of Moultrie. Two out of the ten programs we financially support at this organization offer senior citizens opportunities to paint and express creativity through the arts. After conducting informal surveys and having conversations with community members, the Arts Center requested funding to provide affordable, creative classes for senior adults living on fixed incomes.
Their Senior Adult Painting classes offer seniors the opportunity to explore visual arts with a focus on painting and providing social interaction for mental health and wellness. With the closure of the Senior Center and the decrease of COVID, this program has seen an increase in participation. The Arts Center of Moultrie is slowly becoming a place for our aging population to gather, and we couldn’t be happier to support these additional programs.
Another United Way funded program is the Arts Center’s Senior Living Facilities Program, where instructors visit three senior living facilities one hour per month to bring visual arts for the residents. Residents watch an art instructor demonstrate creating a 2-D or 3-D piece of art and then work with the instructor to create their own artwork. United Way funding makes it possible for the program to reach three of our living facilities at no charge, which provides educational entertainment, socialization, use of fine motor skills and challenges cognitive skills.
The Arts Center of Moultrie has partnered with another organization funded by United Way, SOWEGA Council on Aging, to provide free art and creative workshops for seniors through their new mini grants, SOWEGA Council on Aging’s Senior Center without Walls Grant Program. Former Arts Center Executive Director Connie Fritz and the Arts Center’s Program and Education Director Olivia Ponder Wallace collaborated on the grant that provides free arts enrichment and social gathering opportunities up to eight times a month for the senior population in Colquitt County. The grant is good for four years, which started in June of 2023.
Unfortunately, many of our senior residents are homebound, frail, and disabled making it hard for them to leave their homes and to cook a meal for themselves. United Way partners with two feeding programs that allow a small portion of our seniors a chance for a warm, nutritious meal and socialization through two of organizations: SOWEGA Council on Aging and Southwest Georgia Community Action Council.
Though somewhat similar, these two programs help individuals live in their homes as long as safely possible in lieu of nursing home placement. SOWEGA Council on Aging offers their Home Delivered Meals Program, formerly known as Meals on Wheels, providing seniors in need with a nutritious meal by assessing clients by their determination of need.
This screening and assessment tool, Program Triage, is specifically designed by Georgia’s Division of Aging Services and determines the functional ability of each client to perform activities of daily living (feeding self, grooming, finances, homemaking, etc.) and is a practical measure of ability and disability. All participants are rescreened in the initial year at 6 months and then annually to determine if their conditions have changed. In the 2022 year, this organization served 50 clients in Colquitt County.
Southwest Georgia Community Action Council offers a myriad of options for assistance including a Senior Nutrition Program, which has recently been reconfigured from a congregate and home delivered meals program to a home delivered meals only program due to state and federal budget cuts. With the inflation of food and gas prices, you can only imagine the costs that incur with making this program a success for our seniors. United Way funds about one-third of the budget for this program with a significant portion of funding coming from a Community Service Block Grant (CSBG) and by nominal donations from the clients. Over the last few years, the agency has struggled with decreases in funds from the CSBG grant. United Way funding allows the agency to continue services for those who are income eligible. In 2022, this agency served a total of 22,788 meals in Colquitt County to 155 unduplicated clients. Unfortunately, change is inevitable, but this organization is working to be sure the residents that need it the most will continue to be provided hot lunches.
Some of the questions you may have are why are there two meal programs through two different organizations and how do they make sure they aren’t serving the same clients. Both organizations have tracking systems in place to assess clients, their needs, and if they’re utilizing other feeding programs. One has an income eligibility guideline, while the other is needs based. Because meals are delivered daily, these organizations use this as a safety check, which reduces isolation and allows the opportunity for providing additional in-home and community-based services as needed.
If you are a senior or know a senior citizen that may be interested or need one of the programs mentioned, please reach out to the organizations to see what services may be available to you. We are just skimming the surface of opportunities for seniors, and we implore that if you are a senior, you reach out to these organizations to see how you can get involved!
For more information on art classes and various hands-on workshops, contact the Arts Center of Moultrie at (229) 986-1922 or check out their website at https://www.artscenterofmoultrie.com/senior-adults.
For more information on either of the Home Delivered Meal Programs, contact SOWEGA Council on Aging at 800-282-6612 or see their website at www.sowegacoa.org or Southwest Georgia Community Action Council at (229) 985-3610 or check out their website at www.swgacac.org.
For more information regarding United Way of Colquitt County and its programs, contact the United Way office at (229) 985-2627 or email admin@uwccga.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.