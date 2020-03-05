MOULTRIE, Ga. — Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual in-house revival at 7 p.m. March 9-11.
The guest messenger will be the Rev. E. Terrell Carter, pastor of Greater New Bethel MBC of Sylvester and president of the 2nd District of the General Missionary Baptist Convention of Georgia, Inc.
Carter is the youngest child of Johnnie Mae Carter and the late Ernest Carter Sr. He is the father of three children: Jamerrick, Shabreka and Chauncey (deceased). He is an educational product of the Worth County School System. He majored in accounting at Moultrie Technical Institute, now Southern Regional Technical College. He is a 2012 graduate of Axia College at the University of Phoenix with a degree in criminal justice.
Carter preached his first sermon Jan. 24, 1993, under the leadership of the late Rev. J.T. Leonard. In October 1996, he was called to pastor the New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Moultrie. While pastoring at New Jerusalem, he had the honor to shepherd his home church, New Bethel Missionary Bapist Church of Sumner.
In 2004, Carter was called to lead the congregants of the Greater Saint John Full Gospel Independent Church of Poulan, and in 2009 he began to lead the flock at the New Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Leslie, Ga., and the Greater New Lebanon Baptist Church in Plains, Ga.
In July 2014, Carter acted on a vision he’d received in 2005 and opened the Greater New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
He also works with youth sports programs in the Sylvester-Worth County area.
The Rev. J.W. Greene Jr. is pastor of Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church.
