MOULTRIE, Ga. — After months of hard work, theater returned to the Arts Center with a Christmas performance of "Elf Jr. the Musical."
The cast consisted of students in grades K-12 who persevered despite quarantines and last minute cast changes. They worked together in small groups both in person and online via Zoom before ultimately coming together on stage for final rehearsals.
The 2021 season for theater is currently being planned and announcements for audition opportunities will be posted online at colquittcountyarts.com and on the Arts Center page on Facebook.
