MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County High School Choral Department in conjunction with The Tempo Club will present “Singin’ in the Rain” this weekend.

The classic movie starring Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds will come to life on the stage of Withers Auditorium. Led by seniors Aryn Herndon and Addie Hamner, this show will make you smile, laugh and sing. 

Show times are 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 29-May 1, and a special Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. May 2.

Seating is limited to 300 so get your tickets now! For tickets see a cast member or call (229) 890-6149 and ask for extension 23608.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you