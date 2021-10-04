MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County High School Class of 1981 reunion kicked off Sept. 24 with a meet-and-greet at Wall Huggers before the Friday night football game.
Many classmates then attended the game to Back the Pack and watched Colquitt County defeat Northside of Warner Robins, 52-7.
On Saturday, Moultrie Cinemas hosted the group to watch the premiere of a movie about classmate Brelinda Copeland Sullen, titled “Love Goes Public.”
“This inspirational movie had many in tears and all in awe of Brelinda's strength and determination to improve the lives of her ‘babies’ through love and faith in God,” the class said in a press release.
Later that evening, more than 130 of the classmates met up at the Sunset Country Club for dinner and dancing.
Flower arrangements and balloons were provided by Napier’s Florist owner April Clayton. Adam Eubanks and Sunset Country Club provided the meal. The band Remedy had everyone up dancing. Georgia Boy Custom Design made class T-shirts, and The Hampton Inn helped out-of-town classmates with accommodations.
The class also praised the work of classmates who made the reunion happen, including Winnie Adcock Angelillo, Susan Self Swader, Joy Stone Voges, Janet Edwards Tillman, JoBeth Weaver, Linda Perkins Hartsfield, Susan Hancock Dickerson and Lori Edwards O'Neal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.