DOUGLAS — The annual Georgia Retired Educator's Association Area 3 and 4 District Meeting was held recently in Douglas, Georgia. Those attending from the Colquitt County Retired Educator's were Julia Dorminey, president; Bobbie Key, treasurer, and Carol Ann Horne, service and publicity chairperson.
Speakers for the meeting included GREA President Joe Boland; GREA President Elect Shirley Grant; GREA Director of Communications Johnny Smith; and Executive Director Dr. Bill Sloan.
Lunch was provided by the Douglas Retired Teachers Association. The meeting was adjourned after door prizes were given out.
The Colquitt County Retired Educators will resume meeting at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 11, at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library.
