MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County Retired Educators held their September meeting recently at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library.
CCREA began in 1973. This meeting was a 50th Anniversary Celebration of being an organization.
Some of the past presidents and the current president were in attendance and recognized for their years of service.
Walter Harrison gave the devotion.
Chas Cannon, Colquitt County’s administrator and state representative, presented the program. Cannon spoke about his background and highlighted recent legislation concerning education.
Refreshments included a 50th anniversary cake.
The next CCREA meeting will be 10:30 a.m. Oct. 9, at the library.
