CCREA donates to Arts Center

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The April meeting of the Colquitt County Retired Educators was held recently at the Arts Center of Moultrie.
Wanda Vickers, CCREA member, gave the devotion.
The program was presented by Connie Fritz, Arts Center director. Fritz spoke about upcoming performances and workshops that will be taking place this spring and summer at the center. After the meeting, members were invited to tour the current art work on display.
CCREA presents a donation to the Art Center every year. Shown in the picture presenting the check are CCREA President Julia Dorminey, Art Center Director Connie Fritz and CCREA Treasurer Bobbie Key.
