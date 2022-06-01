MOULTRIE, Ga. — The May meeting of the Colquitt County Retired Educators was held in the meeting room at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library. The Rev. Jimmy Voyles gave the devotion.
President Julia Dorminey presided over the last meeting for this year. She recognized members who met the President’s Dollars for Dinners Challenge and presented Angela Castellow from the Colquitt County Food Bank with a check.
Carol Ann Horne, community service chairperson, recognized 13 members who met the required volunteer service requirements.
Julia Dorminey recognized the Emerti members. They are Bernice Hiers, Claire Lewis, Myrtle Lofton, Dot Mims, and Juanita Weeks.
Ten members have passed away over the last three years. They are in order of passing: Evelyn Mitchell, Kathryn Lowe, Pat Willis, Sandra Askew, Lillar Shepheard, LaRue Norris, Ruby Bowermeister, Roberta Moak, David Saturday, and Jan Parker. Carol Ann Horne conducted a memorial tribute to them and was assisted by Bobbie Key. Books were placed in the Moultrie-Colquitt County library in memory of each one.
Cora Jean Taylor recognized the scholarship recipients for this year. Rebecca Mims, Anna Leigh Sutton, and Ariel Register received the CCREA Education Scholarships. Colquitt County High School senior Karli Lawhorne received the Sarah Mashburn Education Scholarship, and Thomas Gage Edmondson, also a Colquitt County senior, received the Dorothy Roberts Education Scholarship.
Summer birthdays were recognized and the meeting was adjourned.
The next meeting will be Sept. 12 at 10:30 a.m. at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.