MOJULTRIE, Ga. — Areas 3 and 4 of the Georgia Retired Educators Association met recently in Adel, Georgia.
State officers and directors informed the group of plans for the association’s 2022-2023 year.
Those in attendance from Colquitt County were Carol Ann Horne, Bobbie Key, Walter Harrison, and CCREA president Julia Dorminey.
The next meeting of the Colquitt County Retired Educators will be Sept. 12 in the meeting room of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library at 10:30 a.m.
From left are Horne, Key, Harrison, state President Dr. Henrietta Gray and Dorminey.
