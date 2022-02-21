At the recent meeting of the Colquitt County Retired Educators Association, Colquitt EMC was presented the School Bell Award. This award is given once a year to an individual or business that promotes education. Colquitt EMC gives many academic scholarships and grants to students and teachers. Sonya Aldridge and Shelby Cloud from the marketing and communications team at Colquitt EMC accepted the award. From left are Carol Ann Horne, Aldridge, Cloud and Dorothy Mims.