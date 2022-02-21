MOULTRIE, Ga. -- At the recent meeting of the Colquitt County Retired Educators Association, Colquitt EMC was presented the School Bell Award. This award is given once a year to an individual or business that promotes education. Colquitt EMC gives many academic scholarships and grants to students and teachers. Sonya Aldridge and Shelby Cloud from the marketing and communications team at Colquitt EMC accepted the award. From left are Carol Ann Horne, Aldridge, Cloud and Dorothy Mims.
CCREA presents School Bell Award to Colquitt EMC
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
MOULTRIE [mdash]James Arn Nelms, 82, of Moultrie, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, February 21, 2022, at Cobb-Suncrest Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Julian Griner officiating. The family wil…
WORTH COUNTY [mdash]Mr. Jerald Carter, 80, of Worth County, died Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. The graveside service was held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Kimball Methodist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Lori Anderson, Rev. Go…
Patricia Irene Moye Martinez, 66, of Norman Park, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Shawn Lamer Aldridge, 36, of Moultrie, Georgia passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Pamela Dianne Johnson, 49, of Moultrie, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022, at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- 12 suspects charged in child sex sting
- Moultrie man cleared of rape seeks compensation from state
- Pedestrian dies in accident near home
- Georgia South psychiatry program receives initial accreditation
- Colquitt Regional moves to buy Cobblestone Rehabilitation Center
- Crime reports for Feb. 15, 2022
- City plans new home for Colquitt Food Bank
- Crime reports for Feb. 16, 2022
- Crime reports for Feb. 18, 2022
- Drug investigators find stolen trailer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.