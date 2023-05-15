MOULTRIE — The May meeting of the Colquitt County Retired Educators Association was held recently at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library. The Rev. Jimmy Voyles gave the devotion.
Julia Dorminey, CCREA president, recognized Emerti members Bernice Hiers, Claire Lewis, Myrtle Lofton, and Dot Mims.
Wanda Vickers and Carol Ann Horne conducted the memorial tribute for the members who passed away this past year. They were Nadine Smith, Tommy Vickers, and Juanita Weeks. Books were donated to the library in memory of these deceased members.
Cora Jean Taylor recognized the scholarship recipients for this year. They are as follows: CCREA Education Scholarship, Rebecca Ann Green of Sunset Elementary; CCREA Education Scholarship, DeAnn Blair of Colquitt County High School; Sarah Mashburn Education Scholarship, Taylor Alexis Williams, CCHS; and Dorothy Roberts Education Scholarship, Avery Nicole Kilgore, CCHS.
Throughout the year, money was collected from the membership for the Colquitt County Food Bank. A check for $1,400 was presented to Laura Keith, executive director of the Food Bank.
Dorminey announced that CCREA received the GREA Unit of Excellence Award and the GREA Unit of Distinction Award at the Georgia Retired Educators Association State Convention in Augusta, Georgia, on May 4.
Refreshments were served and the meeting was adjourned. CCREA does not meet during the summer months. The next meeting will be Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library.
