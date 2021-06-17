Century plant

Erin and Jerome Walker Jr. and their son, Evan, stand beside a century plant in the yard of Dr. Hattie Walker. 

 Photo submitted by Dr. Hattie Walker

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Erin and Jerome Walker Jr. and their son, Evan, stand beside a century plant in the yard of Dr. Hattie Walker. Also known as the American agave, the century plant is a succulent garden plant that blooms every 10 to 25 years, produces a flower stalk 15 feet tall, then dies after it blooms, Hattie Walker said. “You can replant smaller ones left behind which require little care and are easy to grow,” she said. “Several people said the top branches are edible and taste like nopales or cooked cactus.” She said the cactus was given to her by the late Jessie McKinney.

