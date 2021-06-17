MOULTRIE, Ga. — Erin and Jerome Walker Jr. and their son, Evan, stand beside a century plant in the yard of Dr. Hattie Walker. Also known as the American agave, the century plant is a succulent garden plant that blooms every 10 to 25 years, produces a flower stalk 15 feet tall, then dies after it blooms, Hattie Walker said. “You can replant smaller ones left behind which require little care and are easy to grow,” she said. “Several people said the top branches are edible and taste like nopales or cooked cactus.” She said the cactus was given to her by the late Jessie McKinney.
Century plant blooms
HAHIRA [mdash] Michael Brandon Lodge, 35 of Moultrie passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021 at his residence. Mr. Lodge was born June 3, 1986 in Albany, Ga. Survivors include his parents, Gary and Carolyn Lodge of Moultrie; brother, Jonathan (Shayla) Lodge of Richmond Hill; and one niece, Rylei…
SYLVESTER, GA - Claudine McCrary Howell, 87, of Doerun, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at her residence. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
THOMAS COUNTY [mdash] Andrew Dewey Barber, Jr., 83, of Thomas Co., died Friday, June 11, 2021 at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
