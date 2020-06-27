MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce’s Agricultural and Rural Services Committee recently awarded the Ag Scholarship to Trey Stanaland, a graduating senior at Colquitt County High School.
The Ag Committee each year awards a scholarship to a graduating student entering a post-secondary school or college majoring in the field of Agriculture, Agribusiness, or Ag Education after graduation.
Stanaland is the son of Shelby and Angie Stanaland and will be attending Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College this fall.
