MOULTRIE, Ga. — After reading the book “This Very Tree: A Story of 9/11, Resilience, and Regrowth” by Sean Rubin, Marlana Turner’s seventh grade social studies class at Willie J. Williams Middle School created “Survivor Tree” leaves in honor and remembrance of the September 11 terror attack, and they posted messages of encouragement for their fellow students and teachers to enjoy. For more details about the real Survivor Tree, visit www.911memorial.org.
Class creates 'Survivor Tree' in honor of 9/11
