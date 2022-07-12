Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Grady, southeastern Mitchell, northwestern Thomas and western Colquitt Counties through 630 PM EDT... At 540 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ochlocknee, or 8 miles southeast of Pelham, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Pelham, Camilla, Moultrie, Doerun, Ochlocknee, Schley, Funston, Sale City, Akridge, Ticknor, Minnesota, Center Hill, Cotton, Laney, Sigsbee, Spence, Quality, Poplar Arbor Church, Hartsfield and New Elm. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH