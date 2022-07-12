MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County High School Class of 1992 held its 30th reunion on Friday and Saturday, June 24-25. The first event was held at Wallhuggers in downtown Moultrie on Friday evening.
Events on Saturday started with the donation of school supplies to the Division of Family and Children Services. The class gave 92 backpacks filled with supplies, which DFCS will distribute to children in the community.
After the community service event Saturday morning, the Class of 1992 enjoyed field day activities at Indian Lake Resort, followed by an evening gala at the resort.
The CCHS Class of 1992 is noted for having the first African American class president, vice president and secretary in the school’s history.
