MOULTRIE — Tess Davis, who reigns as Ms. Colquitt County, was crowned Ms. Georgia Forestry at the 84th Annual Miss Georgia Forestry Scholarship Pageant, held June 9-11 in Tifton.
In addition, Kayltynn Harrell, Miss Colquitt County, came home with Miss Congeniality, and Kehlani Payne, Tiny Miss Colquitt County, placed second runner up in her division.
All of these ladies now have the option to compete in the National Forestry Pageant in September, according to a press release from pageant organizers.
