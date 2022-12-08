Brookwood spelling bee

Niko Williams of Moultrie, fourth from right, participated in the recent Brookwood School spelling bee. Luke Stewart was crowned the champion. Spelling bee participants included, from left, Sadie Dowdy, Wills Strickland, Jasmine Gonzalez, Allie Beth Forrester, Kenji Sun, Aubrey Jones, Williams, Lucy Donaldson, Stewart, and Hayes Brunson.

 Brookwood School

