Two Colquitt County women were recognized at the US National Forestry Pageant Sept. 9 and 10 in Tifton. Kaytlynn Harrell, left, Miss Colquit County Forestry Queen and State Forestry Miss Congeniality Queen, received 3rd Runner-Up in the Miss division in the US National Forestry Pageant. Tess Davis, right, Ms. Colquitt County Forestry and Ms. GA Forestry Queen, gained the Ms. US National Turpentine Queen title.