MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt EMC’s Youth Tour Delegates attended a three-day, dynamic virtual event June 22-24.
The delegates representing Colquitt EMC are Bobby Mitchell, Luke Nichols, and Jillian Weakland, according to a press release from Colquitt EMC.
Bobby Mitchell is the son of John Mitchell of Norman Park, Ga. Bobby is active in the FFA, 4-H and Leadership Colquitt County Programs. He volunteers his time at the Storehouse of Heritage Church, the Colquitt County Food Bank, and the Colquitt County Extension office where he teaches S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering and math) day camps.
Luke Nichols is the son of Carl and Teresa Nichols of Enigma, Ga. Luke is active in the FFA, 4-H, Beta Club, Young Farmers Association, and he is on the soccer and math teams at Berrien County High School. Luke volunteers his time with his church, the Berrien County Livestock Association, the Special Olympics Rodeo, and Children’s Farm Day.
Jillian Weakland is the daughter of Joey and Leigh Weakland of Moultrie, Ga. Jillian is active in Peer Leadership, Journalism Club and cheerleading. She volunteers her time with her church helping with vacation bible school and various youth bible studies.
As Georgia’s oldest leadership program for teens, the Youth Tour offers participants the opportunity to experience U.S. government and U.S. history while having fun, making new friends, learning about careers in public service and gaining leadership skills, the press release said.
The interactive experience focused each morning on different aspects of leadership — Leadership and Me, Leadership and My Community, Leadership and My Nation — and included live presentations with Q&A sessions, small mentor group breakouts, photo contests, trivia challenges and the chance to win one of several $5,000 college scholarships. Teens learned how to be a better interviewer and storyteller from Youth Tour alumni, talked with professionals in education and community development, and virtually met with Georgia’s members of Congress and a panel of Youth Tour alumni who have interned and worked in Washington, D.C.
“Colquitt EMC is proud to be able to provide this once in a lifetime opportunity to students,” the press release said. “If you have a student who may be interested in next year’s event, please encourage them to apply when applications are released in January of 2022 or contact Colquitt EMC’s Marketing Team at 229-985-3620.”
