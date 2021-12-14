MOULTRIE, Ga. — College students have returned to university and college campuses in Georgia and across the country. While parents struggle (or celebrate) the empty nest, Colquitt EMC is helping ease the financial burden of attaining a college degree with the prestigious Walter Harrison Scholarship, a program sponsored by Georgia’s electric membership corporations (EMCs), including Colquitt EMC.
The $1,000 scholarship can be applied to academic expenses at any accredited two- or four-year university, college or vocational-technical institute in Georgia.
“We’re proud to offer financial assistance where possible and the Walter Harrison Scholarship can help families offset the rising cost of college,” said Danny Nichols, General Manager of Colquitt EMC. “To be a good community citizen, we have an obligation to help young people. Whether it’s through the Washington Youth Tour, wiring contests or scholarships, this is how we do it.”
Fourteen Walter Harrison Scholarships will be awarded in 2022 to students with exemplary academic records. Grade point average, academic standing, scholastic honors, and financial need are considered when determining a student’s eligibility. A scholarship committee comprised of (directors /managers/key staff/or others as appropriate) at Georgia’s 41 EMCs seeks to award scholarships to remarkable students who may otherwise not be able to afford college.
The application process is currently underway, and students applying for the scholarship must be accepted or enrolled in an accredited undergraduate degree program, must complete a two-page application, and will write a two-page autobiographical sketch which includes future plans. The scholarship is available to any college level student regardless of age.
Created in 1985 by Georgia EMC, a trade association representing the electric cooperatives in Georgia, the Walter Harrison Scholarship program pays tribute to the late Harrison, a pioneer in the rural electricity movement and a leader at local, state and national levels.
Since 1985, Georgia’s electric cooperatives have awarded more than $236,000 to 247 students via the Walter Harrison Scholarship program.
Visit colquittemc.com to view and download the application. Applications are due Feb. 1, 2022, and can be dropped off at any Colquitt EMC office or mailed to: Colquitt EMC, ATTN: Sonya Aldridge, PO Box 3608, Moultrie, GA 31776.
Mailed applications must be postmarked by Feb. 1, 2022.
Colquitt EMC is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity to over 47,100 members in Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes, Tift and Worth counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.