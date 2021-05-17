TIFTON, Ga. – Kaycee Goodman from Chula has been selected as the top student in the School of Nursing and Health Sciences for 2021 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Dr. Jeffrey Ross, who is the dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences, said Goodman will receive the 2021 Award of Distinction.
Goodman majors in the ABAC bachelor’s degree program in nursing. She has compiled a 3.58 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Goodman received her associate degree in nursing in 2019 and graduated with her bachelor’s degree in nursing on May 14.
Goodman has served as a resident registered nurse at Colquitt Regional Medical Center for over a year, as well as a medical-pediatrics charge nurse since January 2021. Outside of the medical field, she served as a student research assistant at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus under Dr. Stanley Culpepper.
In June, Goodman is scheduled to travel to Kaabong, Uganda, to serve as a missionary and nurse in a clinic. This mission is in partnership with the International Missions Board.
Goodman was recognized at the recent academic ceremony in ABAC’s Tift Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.