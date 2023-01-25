Shouts of joy could be heard throughout the homes of the staff of First Baptist Moultrie as the new year ticked past the toughness of 2022. What a year! It brought saying goodbye to long-time friends who went on to be in eternity with our Savior, as well as some who have moved away. It gave us the helpful dilemma of streamlining processes for the influx of new people joining our congregation. It provided the challenge of getting us outside our comfort zones to best minister to those in difficult situations within and beyond our walls.
We have all been excited to ring in this new year to see what God has in store for us here at First Baptist. Many of our families are believing God for miracles – miracles with their marriages, in their ability to conceive and have children, in their relationships with their wayward kids, in better career opportunities, and in getting their family’s needs met. One thing is for sure: we are not alone. The promise of a new year brings hope with it for a brighter future. Thankfully, we serve the One who knows the future more than we do. We make our plans and invite Him to take part in those plans.
One way we plan for the future is by adding fun events to our calendar for our congregation and community to engage in and grow through. One such event is our upcoming Refresh Revival. Just like last year, we will have four speakers coming the evenings of January 29-February 1. To kick us off, Stephen Dervan, Lead Pastor of Oak Hill Church in Griffin, will be sharing the message on Sunday evening. Following Stephen on Monday will be Robby Foster, the Senior Pastor of Northside Baptist Church in Valdosta. Then, Levi Skipper of the Georgia Baptist Mission Board, Church Strengthening Strategist, will bring the message on Tuesday evening. We will be wrapping up revival in a special way by combining our gathering with Mt. Olive Baptist members and hearing Andy Cashwell share what God has laid on his heart for the evening. Join us each night at 6:30pm in our sanctuary.
We also have another special annual event coming up soon. On Friday, February 10 at 6:30pm, our dads will dress all dapper as their little girls don frills, lace, patent leather, and curls to join them at our Daddy Daughter Date Night. It’s an especially fun event for our 5th grade girls who get to surprise their dads with an extra creative portion of the evening. We always look forward to this gathering once a year.
2023 is already starting off thrilling in more ways than one. We are in the process of adding more ministers to our staff and looking forward to the gifts they will bring our congregation. We have surpassed recent giving goals, including the one to assist with the building project at our sister Hispanic church, La Esperanza, on Sardis Church Road. We have had a wonderful number of baptisms lately and have grown our membership exponentially recently. We are looking forward to seeing what God will do in partnership with His people in 2023 at First Baptist Moultrie.
