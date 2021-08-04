It seems like just yesterday that we were watching our students in caps and gowns walk the aisles as Pomp and Circumstance played and we celebrated alongside them as they stepped out of high school life into their vocational or college careers. Yet, we already find ourselves at the threshold of another school year before us. Schedules are rapidly filling up again, and summer camps are coming to a close. Supplies are being bought and wardrobes updated. Before we know it, buses will be filling the streets again and traffic will multiply like ants emerging out of a disrupted hill.
As we approach the school year, we want to thank and honor our administrators, educators, and school staff at our Back to School Sunday on August 8. We will have a special time of prayer at both our 8:15am and 10:30am worship services, as well as a free gift for all of those serving our children in the educational environment. Invite your family, friends, and neighbors to join us as we focus on the upcoming school year and lift the staff and students up in prayer. We will also be giving bibles to our rising 1st graders during the 10:30am worship service that morning. It’s always an exciting time seeing the little ones growing bigger with a bible of their very own.
Later that day, we will be participating in a Prayer Walk for Stringfellow Elementary. We will walk the halls to pray specifically for the administration, teachers, paraprofessionals, media personnel, nurses, coaches, custodians, and all remaining staff, as well as the students who will be attending this year. Several teams of people throughout Colquitt County will be praying for our schools, kids, and educators that day to have a wonderful year.
We had so much fun near the end of the school year at the Rec Department’s Splash Pad that we are doing it again. Kids through 5th grade are invited to join us for our Back to School Bash on August 11 from 5:30-7:30pm. We couldn’t celebrate with the kids and not let the youth students have a bash of their own. They will be skating at Freckles from 6-8pm on August 11.
With school starting back, all of our Wednesday night regular events will be back in full swing by August 18. We have suppers resuming, as well as bible study groups along with First KIDZ and Youth Pursuit. Of course, our choir practice and prayer meeting will continue as they have been throughout the summer. Lots to do and be involved in coming into the new school year.
We are so thankful for all of those in education who lead, teach, and guide our students well for bright, secure futures. Education is paramount in Moultrie, Colquitt County, and beyond. Those who put their time, effort, and energy into teaching our next generation have our gratitude and appreciation for all they do. Join us on August 8 as we honor and thank you by devoting services to blessing you with a gift and praying for your upcoming school year.
