Mark your calendar for Saturday, November 5, starting at 12:30 at the Family Living Building at Spence Field. The stage will be rocking until 10:30 with seven solo artists and groups performing.
Kicking off the festival at 12:30 will be local musician John Pitts. John has long been a favorite among Colquitt County audiences.
Following John, at 1:50 you will hear the southern fried funk of Dirty Bird and the Flu. Dirty Bird and the Flu has put people on the dance floor from Jacksonville to Valdosta and Colquitt County is ready for them!!
At 3:10 the audience will enjoy the Evergreen Family Band offering good ol’ bluegrass, country, old-time and more done family style.
Local musicians Flintlock Annie with their grungy Americana sound mixed with soulful undertones will take the stage at 4:30.
Remember Tony Young of King Cotton days? He is back with the Young Bucks from Tallahassee and their wide variety of music, spanning mostly from Rock to Country starting at 5:50.
At 7:10 Grandville, hailing from Athens, Georgia, takes the stage. The band has taken the Southeastern United States by storm in the past year — putting miles on their boots while exploding into new markets.
And at 8:50 Drivin & Cryin returns to the festival stage at the Family Living Center at Spence Field. Celebrating their 35th anniversary together, Atlanta-based folk-rock act, Drivin N Cryin, have spent most of their career on tour. After a gold record, nine full-length albums, and a handful of EPs to their credit, the band still refuses to rest.
Artfest will also include a Craft Beer Festival with the opportunity for ticket holders 21 and older a chance to taste test at least eight beverages from local and regional breweries. Additional beverages can be purchased.
Local food trucks will offer a variety of food to compliment the day, including Chick-fil-A, Kinsey Labs, Pammy Cakes, Roccos- — and there is room for more!
Tickets for the Festival and Craft Beer tasting are $30 in advance and $40 at the door day of. Designated Driver/Under 21 tickets are only $15. There are a limited number of VIP tickets which will provide the festival goer with a VIP tent with full bar, catering from 4-8, bleacher style seating and private bathrooms.
Festival attendees will want to bring their own comfortable chair – no seating is provided. No coolers, outside beverages or food is allowed. Clear bag or no bag policy is also in effect for this event.
You can purchase tickets at the Arts Center or online through RunSignup.com-search Artfest, or through the Arts Center website www.artscenterofmoultrie.com.
For more information call the Arts Center at 229-985-1922.
