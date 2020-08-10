Just one week after casting 65 students for the Arts Center youth production of the musical “Matilda,” the world turned upside down. Director Mimi Bair and Arts Center Theater volunteers tried a variety of ways to continue with the production and mid-July realized it just wasn’t going to happen. The safety and well-being of students and adults involved in the production were the top priority. Many tears were shed and much sleep was lost over having to make the decision to cancel the production.
Over the last few months theater volunteers have explored a variety of ways to continue offering theater arts to the children and youth in our community while complying with all the CDC guidelines. As a result a new format has been chosen that will give students a more comprehensive theater arts foundation.
Mimi Bair along with guest artists will lead age level classes to work on a December production of “ELF, Jr.” Classes will meet three times a week, much like a regular full cast rehearsal schedule would run. However, students will be in age level classes to create smaller groups to comply with CDC guidelines. Students will have temperature checks before each class and will be required to use hand sanitization before entering the classroom. They will also be encouraged to bring a mask to wear when social distancing in rehearsal is unattainable.
On Mondays students will rehearse from script, work on Body Movement and Expression. Tuesdays will be dedicated to Vocalization, Speech Patterns, Singing in Character and Choreography. On Thursdays, K-5th grade will focus on Building Character, Costume and Makeup while older students will add Set Design and Build to their class time.
Kindergarten through 5th graders will meet from 3:30-4:30 each day, 6th-9th graders will meet 4:45-5:45 and Senior High students will meet from 6:00-7:15. Tuition for each age group is $30 month and there are some scholarships available.
There will be a Tot Theater class offered for ages 2-5 in which children will learn body movement and control, vocalization, emotions and more through creative play, dance and familiar stories and songs. This group will meet on Mondays from 2:00-2:45 and the tuition for this group is $45 month.
In addition the Arts Center will be forming a Traveling Theater Troupe made up of college age young adults. This group will (when the way is clear) travel to schools and surrounding communities to perform. The Arts Center has been approached numerous times about taking a show on the road and theater leadership feels like now is the time to start laying the groundwork so when we are post Covid we are ready to go.
A Theater Dance Performance team will be offered to 6th-12th graders on Wednesdays of each month from 4:00-5:30. Using Broadway musical numbers students will dance, sing and perform for community events. The tuition for this class is $60 and again some scholarships are available. Students who are in the Theater Arts Classes will receive a 50% reduction of this fee.
There will be a registration and audition for each age level excluding the Tots on Monday, August 31st. 4:30-5:15 is open to Kindergarten through 5th graders. 5:30-6:30 is open to 6th-9th graders and 6:45-7:30 is open to 9th through 12th graders.
6th-12th grade students should come prepared with a 30-second monologue and one verse of a song to sing solo and acappella. Temperatures will be taken and masks are required. If a student is unable to attend auditions but would like to register for the classes they can do so any time prior to August 31st. Registration for classes will close following auditions. “ELF, Jr.” plans to take the stage on December 10th-13th.
Any young adult interested in being part of the Traveling Theater Troupe should come by the Arts Center to fill out a class registration. This group will be notified when the program will start. For more information call the Arts Center at 985-1922.
