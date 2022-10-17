Opinions and commentary are not lacking in society. This is especially true in the political arena. This is not necessarily a criticism, for Scripture advises thorough examination and consideration of issues before making decisions of importance. "For which one of you, when he wants to build a tower, does not first sit down and calculate the cost, to see if he has enough to complete it? Otherwise, when he has laid a foundation, and is not able to finish, all who observe it begin to ridicule him, saying,' This man began to build and was not able to finish.' Or what king, when he sets out to meet another king in battle, will not first sit down and take counsel whether he is strong enough with ten thousand men to encounter the one coming against him with twenty thousand? Or else, while the other is still far away, he sends a delegation and asks terms of peace" (Luke 14:27-32 NIV).
For the believer in Christ, the greatest source of counsel is the Word of God, bathed with prayer. Unfortunately, these are oft-neglected prerequisites when making decisions. Paul wrote the Ephesian believers concerning the spiritual warfare and the necessity of putting on the armor of God. His closing instructions were to ... "Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God. And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests" (Eph 6:17-18a NIV).
The Psalmist requested ... "Send forth your light and your truth, let them guide me; let them bring me to your holy mountain, to the place where you dwell" (Ps 43:3 NIV).
The Psalm from Ezra's father pointedly stated: "How sweet are your words to my taste, sweeter than honey to my mouth! I gain understanding from your precepts; therefore I hate every wrong path. Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light for my path. I have taken an oath and confirmed it, that I will follow your righteous laws" (Ps 119:103-106 NIV). "The unfolding of your words gives light; it gives understanding to the simple" (Ps 119:130 NIV).
King Solomon offered this advice: "My son, keep your father's commands and do not forsake your mother's teaching. Bind them upon your heart forever; fasten them around your neck. When you walk, they will guide you; when you sleep, they will watch over you; when you awake, they will speak to you. For these commands are a lamp, this teaching is a light, and the corrections of discipline are the way to life" (Prov 6:20-23 NIV).
Job pondered the answer to his own question ... "Where then does wisdom come from? Where does understanding dwell" (Job 28:20 NIV). “God understands the way to it and he alone knows where it dwells, for he views the ends of the earth and sees everything under the heavens" (Job 28:23-24 NIV).
Paul gave the Corinthian believers an extended discourse in Godly counsel: "We do, however, speak a message of wisdom among the mature, but not the wisdom of this age or of the rulers of this age, who are coming to nothing. No, we speak of God's secret wisdom, a wisdom that has been hidden and that God destined for our glory before time began. None of the rulers of this age understood it, for if they had, they would not have crucified the Lord of glory. However, as it is written: ‘No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love him’ — but God has revealed it to us by his Spirit. The Spirit searches all things, even the deep things of God" (1 Cor 2:6-10 NIV).
Divine guidance and understanding are predicated on faith in Christ as one's Savior and then learning His Word. His counsel remains sure: “Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make your paths straight" (Prov 3:5-6 NIV).
