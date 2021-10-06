The canvases came to life with splashes of color as moms and their daughters joined us for a paint party last week. As the chicken salad, sandwiches, tea, and macarons were enjoyed, the air buzzed with anticipation for creating their own masterpieces with blends of delightful hues. We closed out the night with each family receiving a gift for moms and daughters to treasure together. We can hardly wait for our next Mom & Daughter Paint Party this time next year.
Just as September saw many opportunities to connect with and bless others, so October brings many more. We have almost hit our goal for Mission Georgia, which helps with adoption and foster care, pre and postnatal care, refugees and internationals, childhood literacy, and ending human trafficking, all specifically in the state of Georgia. It’s an extremely important and worthy cause we are proud to support through our church. Also, we have begun collecting gift cards for the Georgia Baptist Children’s Homes. This is always a special time of year for us as we open our hearts and hands to help those beyond even our own community. One such endeavor kicks off mid-October. Operation Christmas Child lets families get their kids involved in helping pack shoeboxes for needy kids and teens throughout the world for the Christmas season. Shoeboxes get filled with all sorts of toys, toiletries, clothes, and love. This year, we have expanded our boxes to include online packing. If you would like to give toward our goal of 60 online packed boxes, you may do so any time before December 1 at firstmoultrie.org/occ to make this Christmas special for a young boy or girl. Simply select the items you would like them to pack for you, pay your donation, and complete the submission. Done. How incredible it is that technology can make blessing others so simple and easy (and affordable for only a $25 donation!).
While our community enjoys the sights, sounds, and smells of the annual Sunbelt Ag Expo (personally, I love the taste of the spiced pecans!) on October 19-21, our church family will be sending volunteers to help at the Colquitt County Baptist Association’s booth. If you are out on the Spence Field grounds, swing by to get your face painted, popcorn, balloon art, and even utilize a diaper changing station or infant nursing room, if necessary. We’d love to see you and help make your experience a blessed one.
We would also love to see you on October 27 from 5:30-7:00pm for our Trunk or Treat in our First Baptist Moultrie parking lot. ‘Tis the season for fall festivities, so bring your little ones to grab some candy and fellowship while you admire all the creative trunk decorations. Be sure to bring your neighbors, friends, and family along with you to enjoy some games and fun.
Lots to do in October and plenty to prepare for with the coming holidays. With all of the division, hate, confusion, and pressure the world provides us these days, let’s stop and appreciate the change in season. With the crisp autumn air can come a refreshing recharge to ourselves as we take stock in our enormous amount of blessings and find gratitude in the smallest of interactions with our fellow neighbors. On the threshold of a month of thankfulness, may we be mindful of those around us as we enter into the most joyous, busiest, and generous seasons of all. Share a smile. Give a kind word. Hold a door open. Find someone to bless. Make time for family. Don’t have family or friends to be around for these upcoming holidays? We invite you to become part of our family here at First Baptist Moultrie. You are always welcome.
