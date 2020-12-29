As I sit here, listening to the sound of our printer humming out papers for Sunday morning wor- ship, I can’t help but think how blessed we are to be in our offices, preparing for worship in person to- gether with our church family.
At one time this year, that wasn’t possible.
Little did we know, as we rang in 2020, it would hold for us experi- ences we’ve never known.
January started fairly normally for us, though we did celebrate a new Senior Pastor, Matt Peek, join- ing our ministry team.
At the time, we didn’t realize just how much we would need his lead- ership during this turbulent year.
By March 15, we were question- ing what church life was going to look like for us.
We continued with service as normal, however, the congregation was unusually thin with the an- nouncement of this great unknown called COVID-19.
A lot changed for us by the very next day.
We immediately had to plan how to do an entire church service that would feel complete and engaging while being accessible to our church family through electronic devices.
Our team came together to think outside the box. Thankfully, we were surrounded by amazing volunteers that jumped on board with the plan to continue worshipping each week.
They volunteered their time and talents to making praise continue in the sanctuary, though no one was there to sing along with them.
We also brainstormed, planned, and executed our very first prere- corded sermon, partially filmed at Waffle House thanks to GW Jenkins – “Scattered, Smothered, & Cov- ered” – our first in a lineup of eight prerecorded sermons before we were finally able to come back to- gether in person for worship.
This year has brought un- knowns, changes, losses and suc- cesses.
Even through the unknowns, week-by-week decisions, losing pre- cious people and ruined plans, we have all found an incredible way to keep pressing the boundaries of our strength, knowledge and skills.
Teachers have learned to com- municate effectively with students both in person and through a com- puter.
Medical teams have faced an ene- my they’ve never seen before and known little about.
Yet, they have saved countless lives in spite of losing some along the way.
Parents have stepped up to be teachers themselves to continue the education of their children as best as they could while the nation was closed to normalcy.
Pastors have continued to shep- herd their congregations and be- yond through amazing means of technology.
Families had reunions via Zoom.
Couples had to postpone wed- dings or accept having less people attend their big day. Students had to adapt to learning in a whole new way.
We all have come together to em- brace change and innovatively de- velop ways to make life continue successfully.
As I remember the unfathomable challenges this year has brought us, I sit in amazement at the resolve of our community.
We have cared for those un- known to us, been good examples to those outside us, and loved well those around us.
We have embraced this season of giving by giving more. We have stepped up and led others when it’s been necessary. We have taken on new roles and filled in the gaps when change has made space for growth.
We have loved well those we have lost.
During this season of celebrating the One who came to bring us life, peace, and salvation, I pray you also allow Him to bring you hope for the future.
If you missed Pastor Matt’s re- cent sermon about “Hope for the Holidays... and Beyond,” check it out on our website on firstmoul- trie.org under Sermons or through our Facebook page at facebook.com/firstbaptistmoultrie.
He has also recently taught on trusting in God, seeing God’s hand move on our behalf, and to not miss what He’s doing in our lives.
Thankfully, God knew what was coming in 2020 before we did and gave us the grace to be ringing in the new year this Friday.
We don’t know what 2021 will hold, but again, we can trust that God does. Lean on Him as you navi- gate the transition into 2021 and trust that He has you in His hands.
If you ever need prayer or want to connect to a church family in Moultrie, First Baptist is here and waiting for you.
