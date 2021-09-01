The threshold sits just before us of crisp, cool mornings coupled with various shades and hues embellishing the trees. The busy fall schedules that come with the change in season lay before us, too. Amidst people in quarantine, some getting sick, and others remaining steadfast in their health, our church schedule is pressing on consistently to offer hope, support, encouragement, and connection in a time that our community needs it the most. With classes offering options to meet in person and online, as well as our 10:30am Sunday worship service available each week via livestream through our website (firstmoultrie.org/watch) and our Facebook page (facebook.com/firstbaptistmoultrie), we have several ways to stay engaged with your church family and visit with us as a guest while you remain safe and involved.
This month begins with a focus on missions and reaching out to help our fellow churches. A team of First Baptist Moultrie church members, led by our Minister of Discipleship & Missions, JR Neal, just got to Boston, MA to assist two churches in starting their new ministries of reaching their surrounding communities with the gift of the Gospel of salvation through Jesus Christ. Our missions focus continues throughout September as we collect for Mission Georgia, a ministry through the Georgia Baptist Mission Board that helps with foster care and adoptions, childhood literacy, ending human trafficking, refugees and internationals, as well as pre and post-natal care. People in these situations in our surrounding communities aren’t a number. They are a soul, a life, a fellow neighbor in need of our help, just like the children and teenagers in north Georgia who receive our backpacks at Christmas given through the Colquitt County Baptist Associational office. We are blessed to have these opportunities to give into the lives of others to meet their needs physically, emotionally, and most importantly, spiritually.
Our outreach continues locally this month as we partner with Mission: Moultrie and the Colquitt County Pastors Fellowship in their Prayer Convoy around CRMC every Thursday. We meet in the parking lot of Friendship Alliance Church off 26th Ave at 7:30pm and leave around 8:00pm to begin our prayer route for those fighting COVID-19 and hospitalized, as well as for the stamina and strength of our weary medical staff as they battle alongside our community in conquering this illness. Later in the month, our missions focus continues with gift cards for Christmas for children’s homes. So many ways to get involved; so many opportunities to give to those in need this season.
As we move into the middle and latter part of September, we have some brand new events for your entire family. We are beginning home small groups throughout the community that will meet at 5:30pm each Sunday night. We kick off the new groups by meeting together on Sunday evening, September 12, in our Social Hall for a potluck at 5:30pm. Come learn more about our vision for this part of our ministry and what it will look like moving forward once groups are in homes. Also, we are planning a brand new Mom & Daughter Paint Party for our PreK4-5th Grade girls on September 30 at 6:00pm. The cost will only be $5 per family. It promises to be fun, creative, and full of memories with mom to last a lifetime! Come enjoy tea, finger foods, fancy art, and priceless moments with your daughter that you will treasure always. Simply register at firstmoultrie.org/paint-party so we have a headcount for food and supplies. Bring your $5 with you to the door when you come on Sept 30.
Such a full September with many opportunities to help friends, neighbors, and strangers in need. We are blessed to be able to participate through prayer, support, encouragement, and being Jesus’ hands and feet to communities in need. Do you have a need, prayer request, or question and want to connect with us? Simply visit firstmoultrie.org/connect to let us know how we can help you. You matter and are important to us.
