There was a rush of excitement as kids with grins as wide as Texas came pouring into the sanctuary for the first night of Vacation Bible School. The music was pumping through the speakers as Children’s Minister, Eric Gould, took the stage to welcome everyone to VBS 2021: Destination Dig. Throughout the week, children learned about the birth of Jesus and that He was the promise from God, as well as details about Jesus’ life and how what He did affects us today. They also got to imaginatively visit several cities throughout the world, such as New Orleans and London, in missions, to learn how we can reach others with the saving gospel of Jesus Christ. Music for the week did not disappoint with a buzz of energy as the kids danced and sang at the top of their lungs. It was thrilling to be able to invite that large of a group of community children to safely come learn and enjoy VBS this year.
We have many more children’s events coming up rapidly this month. Both our elementary-age kids and our youth have summer camps in July. Also, our youth continue to visit homes throughout the summer as a change in venue for their bible studies and fellowship. Letting them enjoy swimming and games as a group in a variety of environments knits them closer together.
Our adult events are beginning to open back up more, as well. We recently celebrated our dads with Donuts With Dad. It’s our annual event where we honor our fathers in the church by providing breakfast for them and their children to enjoy in our Social Hall. It was good to see all the smiling faces sharing food, fellowship, and fun with dad on Father’s Day.
Our older and wiser members are excited to finally be able to plan an event for themselves in July. They will be having lunch dutch treat at the Square Restaurant in downtown Moultrie on July 6 at 11:30am. It’s sure to be a smashing fun time with that group!
With the busyness of July right around the bend, especially with Independence Day, we will be having only one worship service on July 4 at 10:30am. Many people are out of town around that time, and we wanted to celebrate our freedoms as one united congregation that day. We hope you will be able to join us.
Speaking of Independence Day, our church office will be closed in observance of the holiday on Monday, July 5. Should you need something from us, please plan ahead to call or come by the office over the next couple of days or after Monday.
It’s hard to believe with one more month, summer will be gone and school will be starting up again for Colquitt County and our First Friends Weekday Preschool on August 9. Continue to stay in the loop as we plan our back-to-school activities for the children and youth in our church and community. If you would like to join our email list to know more about events and our church calendar schedule, please visit firstmoultrie.org/newsletter to add your name to our newsletter email list.
As always, we invite you to join us for worship on Sunday mornings at 8:15 am or 10:30am (July 4 will be a 10:30am service only) and on Wednesday nights for Prayer Meeting at 6:15pm where Pastor Matt Peek or Minister of Discipleship, JR Neal, lead a short lesson and prayer session. Once school starts up again, all of our weekly Wednesday connections will resume with First KIDZ for elementary age meeting upstairs here at the church, Youth Pursuit for our students in the GAP, and bible study groups for adults. We have multiple ways to connect and get involved for every member of your family.
