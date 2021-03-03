As we gathered together to hear Pastor Hernan Sierra from Honduras speak last Wednesday, his son ended the service with a sentiment I also felt in my heart. Many people from several churches came together in one place as family. It didn’t matter our backgrounds, ethnicities, or cultural differences. Yet, we felt like we belonged. Pastor Sierra’s message was one of hope as we are still experiencing the aftermath of 2020 in 2021.
One thing we are glad of as we embark into the third month of this year is being able to see the smiling faces of our members and guests in person instead of only through a computer screen. Of course, with the livestreaming of our 10:30am Sunday services, as well as maintaining an online presence for many of our small groups, we are able to reach those who, for health reasons, still can’t come in person. It sure is nice, however, to glance across the aisle to see a familiar face grinning back at you.
We plan to see lots of smiles tomorrow night at our Daddy Daughter Date Night for our 1st-5th Grade girls and their dads. This annual event is always a fun time full of food and activities, with memories to last a lifetime. An especially fond memory for many of our current youth girls is when they got to “make up” their dads as 5th graders. The guys may not quite remember it as fondly as their daughters, though.
With lots of activities on the horizon, it’s nice to have life returning to a bit more normalcy. Our calendar is filling up fast with many plans for community connection. We have our annual prayer slot for Holy Week on the downtown square, a community-wide egg hunt at Main Street Park, our multiple Easter services on April 4, and even the rescheduling of the highly anticipated annual youth event usually held in January, DNow (Disciple Now). Students throughout the county come to attend DNow with their friends. It’s a weekend that is talked about quite a lot around here, with plenty of shenanigans involved. At this point, it is looking like May is the winning month, which gives us even more time before the event for life to return more to normal.
Details will be shared on all of these events in the coming month, so be sure to check our website often at firstmoultrie.org for the latest and for registration information. Our “Get Connected” tab in our website main menu will take you to ministries for the whole family. Our First Friends Weekday Preschool can take care of your little one(s) Monday – Thursday, 9am-noon. We follow the Colquitt County School System schedule, and registration just opened for 2 and 3-year olds on March 1. Come by our church office to register your child as soon as possible to secure their spot to begin in August. For your elementary-age kids, we have small group classes Sunday mornings at 9:15am. Also, if you stay for our 10:30am worship service, PreK4 through 2nd grade can to attend our KIDZ Worship time upstairs in their own KIDZ ZONE. They have their lesson while parents attend worship in the sanctuary. Wednesday nights have plenty for them, too. We have classes based on age so everyone hears a Bible lesson they can understand, as well as recreational time, snacks, and much more! The kids always have huge grins on their faces at the end of the evening.
Our students have many connection points, too. They have their own small groups on Sunday mornings, also at 9:15am, as well as Youth Pursuit at 6pm on Wednesday nights. For the girls specifically, one of our loving mamas has a girls Bible study in our GAP youth area every Friday morning at 7:15am. If your student doesn’t already attend, make sure you bring her to make new friends and hear about Jesus.
Adult classes range in variety for our Connect Groups on Sunday mornings at 9:15am and our Bible studies on Wednesday nights at 6pm. We also have Prayer Meeting and Adult Choir Practice to choose from on the same night. Of course, while still offering socially distanced worship, you can attend our 8:15am or 10:30am Sunday morning services.
We’d love to have your entire family come enjoy times of fellowship, connection, inspiration, and growth with our loving, welcoming congregation.
