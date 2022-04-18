Friendship Missionary Baptist Church recently recognized two members who helped the congregation continue to worship during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stacy Davenport and Deacon Samuel “Sammy” James received plaques celebrating them as Unsung Heroes for helping the 117-year-old church continue its tradition of weathering the storms of life.
Friendship MBC was organized in 1905 in Tignan, Georgia, under the leadership of the Rev. Lonzo Holmes, with fewer than 20 baptized believers. Throughout history the legacy of many Black churches had their first humble beginnings under a brush arbor. These were challenging times for our ancestors. Wages for Black people were meager and close to nonexistent. They were a proud people who celebrated and praised God despite the conditions they lived in.
Through prayer and arduous work, the church was able to relocate to a structure on Fourth Street Northeast in Moultrie, Georgia.
Between the years of 1923-1938, the church continued to thrive and grow in membership. Over time, it was moved to its present location at Fifth Street and Sixth Avenue Northwest, Moultrie, Ga. During this time, the church suffered structural devastation. At one time, it was destroyed by fire and once it was blown down during a storm. Thankfully, it was rebuilt each time.
In 1945 the structure was transformed from a wooden building to a concrete block building. Moving forward, in 1976 the members had the church remodeled to a beautiful red brick building that still stands.
In 2019, the brick building with beautiful, stained-glass windows and cushioned seats had to close its doors due to a different kind of storm. The outbreak of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) grew into a pandemic of devastation and death. Sadly, we lost family members, friends, and church members. The pandemic was frightening, and it overwhelmed us. We were at a loss to this way of life.
During the onset of the pandemic, we were fearful and full of worry. Many of us felt like we were helpless and drowning in the storm of life. As a people of faith, we had to continue to trust in God’s presence in our lives every day, believing that He will never leave us nor forsake us.
We could no longer worship and fellowship together as a church family, no hugs or that “I’m so happy to see you” handshake. The most we could do was the elbow and fist bump. Life as we knew it had changed. We had never witnessed anything like this. We needed a solution to keep our congregation together.
One member, Sister Janie Anderson, stated that she had visited a church in the community that was having church service in their parking lot while the attendees sat in their cars. After prayerful consideration, Interim Pastor Rev. Moses Jordan and the congregation agreed to try it.
Another member, Mrs. Stacy Davenport, proposed an idea to the aforementioned plan. She offered to video the services to make it available for our shut-in members, and on the world-wide web. The Board of Deacons, The Trustees, along with Rev. Jordan, worked untiringly to get the parking lot church started. A platform and podium were set up; Brother Johnny Collins spearheaded the project.
The members came out in numbers and remained in their cars. At a time when the spirit of the Lord was high, we honked our car horns as an “Amen.” The church is certainly in our hearts and not inside the four walls. Praise is not limited to a place. As we listened to God’s word, the song service of Sister Vera Moses, and the melodious voices of the choir, I could just imagine our ancestors smiling down on us as we praised God “under the brush arbor.” We had church!
Several of our programs were celebrated in the church parking lot: Advent, Youth Program, high school graduation program, awarded the W. F. Johnson Scholarship. Periodically, Deacon Frankie Peterson, concerned for the health and well-being of the members, called a meeting with the deacons in the parking lot. The Trustees would meet, also.
While in this period of instability and turmoil, we never stopped praying. There was never a better opportunity for the members to be resilient. As circumstances would allow, we continued to engage in our regular programs. Our devoted Ministerial Staff remained faithful delivering God’s word in person and virtually. The Wednesday Noonday Prayer and Wednesday night Bible study were delivered virtually. Our Adult and Youth Sunday School were communicated by teleconference. We also observed the sacred Lenten Season and Easter.
Eventually, the virus subsided, and we were able to go back inside the church with necessary precautions. Brother Johnny Collins keeps the church’s sanitized spaces marked for social distancing. Deacon Samuel James and Brother Gerald Heidelberg monitor attendees as we enter the sanctuary.
Our community out-reach include the Senior Mission distributing care packages to several nursing homes, volunteering at the food bank, participating in the Angel Tree Christmas Program, the United Way Campaign, and Relay for Life. The youth participated and won second place in the M.L. King, Jr. Parade.
The Christian Education Committee incorporated “The Connections Activities.” We enjoyed our first Doughnuts with the Deacons Day and Treats for the Trustees. We observed Black History, National Wear Red Day and honored our new members and Unsung Heroes.
However, currently, we are without a full-time pastor. We are prayerfully seeking and asking God to lead the search. The search will close April 30. As always, we are determined to keep the faith and persevere through the love of God.
From our humble beginnings in 1905 to this present time, we have been blessed with several remarkable and outstanding pastors. Each one moved the church forward through growth and spiritually. Friendship’s doctrine is Bible-based and teaches only the word of our true and living God.
We are a beacon of light and hope in the community. We vow to continue to praise God through all situations. We are located at 421 Sixth Ave. NW. and can be reached at 229-891-2955.
We salute our 2022 Unsung Heroes, who were recognized during our Black History Celebration: Stacy Davenport is a teacher at W. J. Williams Middle School, and Deacon Samuel (Sammy) James, retired from National Beef and is presently employed at Southview Mortuary. They were chosen for their dedicated and untiring service to the church.
The entire history of the church can be found in the church’s library.
