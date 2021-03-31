The pink azaleas caught our eye under the large, moss covered magnolia trees as Pastor Matt and I rounded the front corner of the church to film an Easter invitational video. Spring is definitely in the air. Flowers are blooming all over the county. Birds are chirping. Pollen is falling. Squirrels are racing around trees, knocking flecks of bark all directions. Now is the perfect time to get a fresh start.
With all that 2020 brought us and then through the damp cold of the winter, it is nice to have hope on the horizon of a new beginning. That’s what spring is all about. Plants begin again. Animals come out of hibernation to the warmth of the sun on their fur. Everything begins anew. That includes you.
This Easter season in which we honor our Savior’s death and celebrate His resurrection is full of moments to gain new perspective and new friends. We believe all members of your family are important, and we have included them in everything we have planned for our Easter season.
Join us for our annual Egg Hunt at Main Street Park just a few blocks south of our campus on South Main Street this Saturday from 10:30am-11:30am. Bring your kids and their buckets or baskets ready for the hunt. We have lots planned, including the giveaway of a grand prize of a $100 gift card to Chick-fil-a. Pray the rain stays away so our community can come out to join the fun of our annual egg hunt. Every member of your family is invited, so bring them all along.
The following day, Easter Sunday, will be packed full of options for your family to come worship with us. We will be offering three worship services for you to attend at 8:00, 9:30, or 11:00am. Our nursery workers will be available during all three services to care for any younger children coming with you from babies through three years old. For your elementary age kids, Children’s Church will be offered during the 9:30 and 11:00 services. We will also be livestreaming those same two services onto our website watch page (firstmoultrie.org/watch) and our Facebook page (facebook.com/firstbaptistmoultrie).
Of course, there is nothing like coming in person to hear the melodies of our adult choir and harmonies of the orchestra instruments play alongside them in our sanctuary with amazing acoustics. During our 9:30am service only, all who are interested will have the opportunity to sing along with the Hallelujah Chorus by Handel. It’s a tradition around here for Easter and Christmas and one not to be missed.
Worshiping together alongside your fellow neighbors from Colquitt County and beyond is a wonderful experience, especially after all of the shut downs we have experienced over the past year. It was a year ago last week that we launched our very first prerecorded church service due to COVID. Thankfully, Pastor Matt will be able to preach his streamlined Easter sermon in person this year that he has been diligently working hard on just for you, to share a message of hope, life, and a fresh start. It is a great season to begin again.
We cannot wait to see you at our egg hunt on Saturday and at least one of our Easter services on Sunday, April 4. God changed the world and gave us His greatest gift during this Easter season around 2,000 years ago. Come celebrate with us the real reason for this spring season and find the hope that we have found in Him and accept the fresh start He alone offers. Learn more at First Baptist Moultrie on Easter Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.