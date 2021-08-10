Jordan Poole will perform live on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Colquitt County Arts Center in celebration of his CD release consisting of original songs inspired by the music of Elvis Presley. He is well known in Sylvester and surrounding counties for his outstanding tribute concerts that keep the rock n roll legend’s legacy alive. Tickets are available to purchase for $15 in the Arts Center office located at 401 Seventh Ave. S.W., Moultrie. Learn more by visiting colquittcountyarts.com or call 229-985-1922.