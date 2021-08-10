The Arts Center Staff, Board and Instructors are excited to introduce our fall class and workshop offerings. We will continue to monitor COVID numbers and adjust programming accordingly. In the meantime we do encourage masks at upcoming group events.
All classes in dance, violin, guitar, piano, theater, percussion, visual arts and ceramics begin again Monday, August 16th. Registration is still open for classes and workshops.
Dance
Dance classes are available on Monday and Wednesday afternoons. Mondays classes provide instruction in ballet for 3 & 4 year olds, ballet and tap for 5-7 and 8-11 year olds; and ballet tap and jazz for 12 years up.
Wednesday dance classes include instruction in ballet for 3 & 4 year olds and ballet and jazz for 5-7 year olds.
Musical Theater Tap and Jazz is available on Thursday afternoons for middle school and up.
Performing arts/theater
A class for a pre-competition Show Choir for 3rd-5th graders – Colquitt Company will be held on Wednesdays from 3:30-4:30 where they will be introduced to the fundamentals of ensemble performance and prepare for local performances. A competition show choir, Colquitt Company for middle school and up, will be offered the same day from 4:45-6PM where students will prepare for local performances and to compete in the All Star Music Festival in the spring.
Mixed Media Visual Arts offers age level classes on Monday and Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. Acrylic painting is offered on Thursday evenings from 6PM-8PM.
Theater is going strong and will offer auditions for children in Kindergarten through 5th grades to participate in “Magic Tree House Pirates Past Noon” and “FROZEN, Jr.” Students in 6th through 12th grades will make up the majority of the cast of “FROZEN, JR.” and will also serve as crew for the children’s production.
“Pirates Past Noon” will perform October 28th, 30th and 31st and “FROZEN, Jr.” will perform December 16th-19th.
Adults also have an opportunity to be on stage this fall with Music Theater Internationals salute to Broadway – “ALL TOGETHER NOW.” Auditions for this production will take place on Tuesday, September 7th at 6:30 PM and will include songs from a variety of well-known shows. Performances will take place the weekend of November 11th-14th.
Ceramics
Ceramics for youth is offered on Monday afternoons Adult ceramics is available for adults on Mondays from 6PM-8PM.
Stained glass
Tuesday evenings from 5:30-7:30 will offer Open Studio for Stained Glass enthusiast. Open to beginners!
Music
In the music department instructors are offering piano, voice, percussion, guitar, violin and beginning ukulele. You will call the instructor directly to set up a day and time for a lesson that is convenient for you both.
Workshops
SPLASH Sip & Paint in partnership with The Square restaurant downtown continues to be a very popular monthly event. All skill levels enjoy a guided painting class with friends and family and friends you haven’t met yet!
A workshop for scrap bookers will take place the weekend of September 24-26 with demonstrations, games, giveaways and more. This event is great for newcomers to the art of preserving your memories through pictures as well as those seasoned scrappers.
Tom & Bonnie Jones will offer a Watercolor Workshop November 4th-7th. This is a wonderful workshop for beginners as all supplies are included with the registration fee. Bonnie will offer a bonus workshop on the fine art of watercolor batiking.
Performances
There are several upcoming performances including an Elvis Tribute Concert and CD release party featuring the talented Jordan Poole. Come on out and support this local musician on Saturday, August 21st at 7 PM. Doors open at 6:30.
Save the date – Thursday, September 30th the Arts Center will present the husband and wife piano duo - DUO BEAUX ARTS at 7 PM. One piano- 4 hands.
ARTFEST 2021 will take place on Saturday, November 6th with arts and crafts, food trucks, entertainment and a half marathon, 5K and Fun Run for the community to enjoy.
The Artful Market will be open to the public for unique holiday gift shopping on Saturday and Sunday, December 11th and 12th.
Exhibits
In addition to all of these fabulous events, our galleries will boast some of the finest art around including the works of John Newton that can be seen in the hallways now.
The Southern Arts Invitational will be in the Vereen gallery from August 26th –October 29th.
More information regarding any of the classes, workshops, auditions, performances and exhibits can be found on our website at www.colquittcountyarts.com or our Facebook page. Call us any time at 985-1922 or better yet- come and see us at 401 Seventh Ave. S.W.
