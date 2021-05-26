The energy was intense and electrifying in the room as Jeremy Pearson, our Disciple Now speaker, wrapped up his sermon about being chosen and positioned by God and the guest worship band began playing “Run to the Father” at the conclusion of the youth weekend Sunday morning. It was an amazing end to a life-changing event for many of our youth.
Since getting back into our more normal routine, the events for our kids have led the charge as we have reopened our usual schedule for the year. Not only have we had our Daddy Daughter Date Night and Mom & Son Survival Night for our elementary-age kids, our youth have not been disappointed with their weekly Pursuit meetings on Wednesday nights, once-a-month game nights, and of course, the long-awaited DNow weekend that just wrapped up a week and a half ago.
Coming into the summer, there is still plenty for them to do. Our youth will soon be going to Impact Camp in north GA the beginning of June, which is designed for students dedicated to coming to church youth group consistently, growing in their faith, and serving others. Even more of our youth kids will be traveling to South Carolina this year to attend CentriFuge Camp. It’s a great time for connecting closer to God and with each other.
Our children’s ministry has incredible fun planned throughout the summer and into the next school year for our 5th graders and younger kids. Beginning this next Monday, Mt. Olive Baptist Church will be hosting Connect Camps. It’s a brand new summer camp this year, and we are partnering with them to get as many kids involved from the community as possible. You can learn more and sign up your K-8th graders through our website at firstmoultrie.org/camps. They will have archery, games, crafts, science lab, and plenty more to keep them busy each day of camp. Just a few short weeks after that is our much-anticipated evening Vacation Bible School. This year’s theme, Destination Dig, will not disappoint your PreK4-5th graders. There will be play, lessons, singing, snacks, crafts, and so much more. Be sure to register your child by June 13 to participate for free at firstmoultrie.org/vbs. The festivities kick off at 5:30pm on June 20 and continue each evening through Parent Night that Thursday, June 24. Of course, they have their own CentriKid summer camp in July this year, as well as a back to school bash that will be here before you know it.
As we come into the close of this school year, many of us have young adults in our lives taking the big step from high school into college, the work force, trade school, or helping with the family business. We are proud to recognize 10 such seniors who attend First Baptist Church of Moultrie who have accomplished the huge achievement of graduating high school. We are honored to recognize Kallie Berry, Troy Berry, Allie Rai Clements, Timothy Fagan, Harley Griffin, Jade Horne, JoJo Johnson, Tyler Key, Christopher Knox, and Henry Underwood as our First Baptist graduating class of 2021. We are so proud of you all and wish you the best in your new endeavors, wherever they may take you.
Even as in-person attendance increases, there is always room for more children, youth, and adults during our weekly Sunday morning worship services and our Connect Group Sunday School classes. We currently still have two service options to choose from on Sunday mornings at 8:15am and 10:30am (livestreamed onto Facebook at facebook.com/firstbaptistmoultrie and our website at firstmoultrie.org/watch). Our Connect Groups are wedged perfectly between the services at 9:15am, which gives you plenty of time to get everyone in your family to a class. We would love to have your entire family join us in learning more about our Creator, His plan for our lives, and the hope we have in Him for a bright future. Come as you are as we launch into our new sermon series in June from Senior Pastor Matt Peek about living victoriously. We are located just south of the courthouse square on South Main Street in Moultrie. Build hope in your heart and love in your life by attending church with us this Sunday.
