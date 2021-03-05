TIFTON, Ga. — South Georgia Banking Company is accepting applications for the 2021 Julian & Jan Hester Memorial Scholarship.
This scholarship program, sponsored by the Community Bankers Association (CBA), awards $1,000 annually to four deserving high school seniors who plan to attend a Georgia college/university/technical school beginning the fall semester after they graduate.
The one applicant who is selected by SGBC as the local winner will be awarded a $500 cash scholarship before moving on to the CBA selection process.
The goal of The Julian & Jan Hester Memorial Scholarship is to assist deserving high school seniors in their first year of college and to promote community banking, the bank said in a press release.
“The scholarship is named after long-time CBA Chief Executive Officer the late Julian Hester and his late daughter, Jan Hester,” the release said. “Jan was a senior at the University of Georgia when she died in an auto accident in April of 1990. In addition to supporting community banking, this scholarship is an opportunity to pass on the positive qualities both Julian and Jan Hester exemplified to further the development of tomorrow’s generations.”
You can find additional details about the scholarship and the requirements for applicants at https://www.cbaofga.com/julian--jan-hester-scholarship.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.