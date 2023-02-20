The mission statement of the Arts Center of Moultrie states, “The Arts Center strives to provide engaging arts education for children and adults, act as a steward of permanent collections, and maintain a landmark facility that enriches Moultrie, Georgia, and all of our neighboring communities.” This is something the board, foundation, and staff endeavors to make a reality every day.
The center has served the community with quality programming and performances for almost 100 years, and to continue doing so, the building must be preserved. The Arts Center of Moultrie has received many significant repairs and upgrades over the past several years. Thanks in part to the Arts Center Foundation, the office, main hallway, auditorium, and music wing have all had efficient replacement HVAC units installed. Additional enhancements included repairs to the cupola, dismantling the chimney, replacing the auditorium doors, enhancing the landscaping, and updating the center’s signage with the new logo and branding colors. These donations are legacy gifts in memory of Matt and Jackie Friedlander, the Vereen Family Foundation, and the Waldo DeLoache Foundation. Financial and in-kind contributions have also been made by the Volunteer Arts Alliance, the Moultrie Service League, Red Clay Graphics, and the Colquitt County Board of Commissioners..
The west wing was the last portion of the building that the Arts Center acquired as it was last used by the Board of Education. The antiquated A/C units and facilities were slated to be updated by the newly-formed Capital Improvements Committee, but the plans were waylaid due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The center was awarded the Cultural Facilities Grant by the Georgia Council for the Arts in the fall of 2022, and with a matching contribution from the Arts Center Foundation, the west wing will receive updated air conditioning systems. This will allow the west wing studios to be used for dance, music, visual arts, and more. Thanks to another generous gift from the Vereen Family Foundation, funds are available to break ground on these updates.
The building was built in 1928 and named Moultrie High School. When the building was given the honor of being listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982, the application stated:
The Moultrie High School, built in 1928-1929, is historically significant in the areas of architecture and education. Architecturally, it is a fine local example of the use of the Georgian Revival or “Williamsburg” style for institutional buildings. In terms of education, it is significant as an important example of the 1920s movement in Georgia to improve rural education by consolidating city and county schools. The new modern, up-to-date high school facility symbolized Moultrie’s and Colquitt County’s commitment to education and led to the school district’s participation, during the 1930s in a nationwide education program designed to test modern curriculum method in schools around the country. It is the oldest remaining school in Moultrie. The above areas of significance support its nomination to the National Register under Criteria A and C. Moultrie High School was the first school in Moultrie to be built in the then popular Georgian Revival style. It is an excellent example of the Georgian Revival style adapted for institutional use. The formal, symmetrical plan conforms to Georgian Revival dictates, yet the interior of the building is purely functional and virtually style less. The rather fine Georgian Revival detailing is almost totally reserved for the exterior. Here, the “Williamsburg” style cupola, the corner quoins, and the details of the main auditorium entrance with its broken pediment, semi-circular portico, and decorative swag all identify the building as Georgian Revival. The school was designed by an Atlanta architect, William J. J. Chase (1884-1967), who specialized in designing schools, jails, courthouses, and hospitals. His prominent and prolific firm is responsible for at least seven twentieth-century Georgia courthouses and possibly as many as a hundred schools.
The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the United State’s historic buildings, objects, structures, and sites worthy of preservation.
As we approach the 100th anniversary of the Arts Center of Moultrie, an artistic beacon and staple of Colquitt County, we want to thank all who have invested in the past preservative efforts of this facility. We trust the community will support and appreciate the significance of continued restoration, renovation, and preservation of this facility for generations to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.